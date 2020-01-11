Boys Basketball – St. Joseph 84, Bridgeport Central 70

Central 13 27 16 14 – 70

St. Joseph 22 18 22 22 – 84

Bridgeport Central: Jallen Vieirea 6 2-3 16, Jermiah Dewatt 6 1-6 13, Travis Griffin 5 0-0 15, Curtis Cole 0 0-0 0, Reniel Smith 3 2-6 8, Kevin Muales 3 0-0 8, Kweli Gooden 1 0-0 2, Marco Arevaolo 4 0-0 8. Totals: 27 5-15 70.

St. Joseph: Jared Grindrod 5 0-0 11, Will Diamantis 7 1-3 15, Tommy Shannon 1 0-0 2, Paul Fabbri 5 15-16 25, Jason James 9 4-7 22, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Hayden Gorley 2 0-0 6, Brandon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Carson Arkay-Leliever 1 1-1 3, Brian Robertson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 21-27 84.

3-Pointers: BC-Griffin 5, Veirirea 2, Muales 2; SJ-Gorley 2, Grindrod.

Highlights: SJ-Diamantis 3 blocked shots and 6 rebounds, James 3 steals, Rainey 3 assists, Shannon and Robertson one charge taken each.