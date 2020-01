FAIRFIELD — His team is 8-2 at the midpoint of the season. It has size, speed, depth, athleticism and a number of perimeter threats. So why should Fairfield Warde coach Ryan Swaller sweat the little things?

He’s not.

Tonight the Mustangs knocked off a dangerous Wilton squad, 69-62. Led by sophomore Jordyn Davis, Warde jumped out to a 19-point lead and dominated the boards throughout the contest to move to 5-1 in the FCIAC.

