ESTPORT — Oftentimes in sports, defense is a team’s best offense.

Defense has certainly gone a long way for the Staples’ girls basketball team.

Using a tenacious full-court press, Staples forced turnovers, sped up the tempo and created transition offense.

Those aspects, along with a 24-point performance from forward Arianna Gerig powered Staples, past visiting Greenwich, 60-44, in an FCIAC matchup between a pair of squads off to a strong start in their respective seasons.

