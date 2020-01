Girls Basketball – Greenwich 46, Warde 40

Warde 10 11 7 12 – 40

Greenwich 12 10 8 16 – 46

Warde: Toni Lamparski 1 0-0 3, Teagan Tully 1 0-0 2, Maya Henry 4 3-3 13, Aleysha Henry 4 0-0 9, Carolyn Mills 5 3-4 13. Totals: 15 6-7 40.

Greenwich: Ava Sollene 5 2-2 15, Jordan Moses 2 0-0 5, Bea Owens 1 0-0 3, Kristin Riggs 3 0-0 9, Kelly Martaynov 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Nelson 5 2-3 12. Totals: 17 4-5 46

3-pointers: Warde – M. Henry 2, Lamparski, A. Henry; Greenwich – Sollenne 3, Riggs 3, Moses, Owens.

Highlights: W – Tully had 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2 rebounds; Mills had 7 rebounds, 2 steals; M. Henry had 5 assists, 5 steals; Lamparski 3 steals