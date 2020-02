GREENWICH — Julia Conforti helped the Greenwich High School girls basketball team start strong, then finish with a flurry in its matchup against Danbury on Monday night.

Conforti scored nine first-quarter points, enabling the Cardinals to build a double-digit lead, then after the Hatters made it a tight game, the senior forward poured in seven fourth-quarter points.

The result? Greenwich notched a key, 55-47 FCIAC win over Danbury at Brunswick School.

