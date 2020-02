TRUMBULL —St. Joseph found another way to pull out a victory when coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets defeated New Canaan, 72-70, on Vito Montelli Court Monday night. St. Joe’s in now 10-2 overall and a league-leading 9-1 (with Ridgefield) in the FCIAC.

Paul Fabbri scored 30 points for St. Joe’s, which added this tight win to victories against Greenwich (52-51), Norwalk (65-63), Danbury (70-65) and McMahon (77-75).

