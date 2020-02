DARIEN — One of the keys to playing in the Darien-New Canaan boys ice hockey rivalry is controlling the emotions of the moment.

It also doesn’t hurt when the offense scores 10 goals.

Jamison Moore netted the opening goal at 2:35 and the No. 2 Blue Wave turned their game against No. 4 New Canaan into a party as they romped, 10-2, in front of a raucous crowd at the Darien Ice House on Saturday.

