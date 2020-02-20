Boys Basketball – Trumbull 48, Greenwich 45

Trumbull 8 16 15 10 – 48
Greenwich 13 14 15 2 – 45
Trumbull: Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0, Mileeq Green 5 2-2 12, Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0, Connor Johnston 4 0-1 8, Johnny McCain 3 0-1 8, Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0, Cape Holden 3 0-1 8, Sebastian Mettellus 1 1-2 4, Andrew Cutter 1 0-0 2, Jake Gruttadauria 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 3-7 48.
Greenwich: James Pilc 3 0-0 7, Max Steinman 6 0-0 14, Daniel Lustosa 2 0-0 4, Matt Pilc 2 0-1 4, Chason Barber 2 0-0 4, AJ Barbar 1 0-0 3, Mason Muir 1 0-2 2, Jayden Solomon 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 2-5 45.
3-pointers: T – McCain 2, Holden 2, Mettellus 1; G – Steinman 2, Pilc 1, Barbar 1
Highlights: T – Cutter 9 rebounds 4 blocks; Green 9 rebounds; Johnston 6 rebounds