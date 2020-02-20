Girls Basketball – Trinity Catholic 60, Brien McMahon 28

Trinity 14 12 19 15 – 60
McMahon 6 4 9 9 – 28
Trinity Catholic: Isabella Edwards 1 2-2 4, Moore Klarke 2 0-0 4, Theresa Lupinacchi 1 0-0 2, Kiera Fenske 4 4-4 12, Caitlyn Scott 10 7-12 32, Sophie Thompson 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Kuehn 0 2-2 2, Gaby Perez 1 0-1 2, Maggie Carlon 1 0-1 2, Eleanor Curley-Holmes 0 0-0 0, Leigh Harrington 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 15-22 60
Brien McMahon: Quanisha McNeill 2 0-0 4, Isabella Dejesus 0 0-0 3, Michelle Melia 0 0-0 0, Quenetta Fearon 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Lozano 1 0-0 2, Nahla Jenkins 0 0-1 1, Chloe Mattus 3 0-0 6, Jaclyn Zerrusen 0 0-0 0, Jade Marin 1 1-4 3, Georgia MacInnes 2 0-0 4, Natasha Guzman 1 0-0 5. Totals: 12 2-6 28
3-pointers: Trinity – Scott 5; McMahon – DeJesus, Guzman.