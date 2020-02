WESTPORT — If there is one place the Trumbull girls basketball team thrives, it is in the FCIAC tournament.

The Eagles have won two titles in the last three season and have appeared in the conference finals 5 of the last 10 seasons.

No. 3 Trumbull looked comfortable from the opening tip in Saturday’s quarterfinal, jumping on No. 6 Stamford early en route to a 50-38 victory.

