BRISTOL — New Canaan has had its fair share of elite wrestlers over the years.

As far as coach Bobby Rushton is concerned, Tyler Sung is in a class by himself.

“He’s the all-time greatest,” Rushton said. “As far as New Canaan history, he’s set the bar really high.”

Sung put on a tour de force this weekend as he swept four matches in the Class L tournament at Bristol Central, pinning all four opponents in under a minute, to claim his third consecutive state championship.

Click here for more