NEW HAVEN — Tess Stapleton of Fairfield Ludlowe, as she always does, came into the State Open focused and determined.

She set a State Open meet record with a win in the 55 hurdles (8.04) and accomplished her goal of getting 19-plus feet in the long jump by winning that event at 19 feet, 6 inches. Chelsea Mitchell of Canton was second with a leap of 19-0.75.

Stapleton said hard work has provided the big payoff for her success.

