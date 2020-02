TRUMBULL — Another big step on the journey.

But the mission isn’t accomplished yet.

The Danbury wrestling team earned its fifth straight Class LL team championship Saturday night at Trumbull High School.

The Hatters, who won 14 straight LL crowns between 1997 and 2010, finished the two-day competition with 269 points to hold off Warde (227). Southington (151.5), Trumbull (138), Glastonbury (119) and Staples (105) completed the top six in the field of 25 schools.

