TRUMBULL— When Rob Coloney took over the Ridgefield girls basketball program before this season, he kept his expectations in check.

Coloney was hoping for improvement each week and a team he could be proud of at the end of the season.

He was not expecting to make the FCIAC championship game.

His team surprised not only him but the rest of the FCIAC, going from the No. 7 seed all the way to the championship after beating No. 3 Trumbull 41-38 in the semifinals, Tuesday night.

