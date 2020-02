The FCIAC girls ice hockey semifinals will get underway at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the Darien Ice House and the games will be carried on LocalLive.

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals

No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 4 Fairfield co-op, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Darien vs. No. 3 Greenwich, 7:45 p.m.

The FCIAC championship game will be played at 3:50 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Darien Ice House.