Field set for FCIAC boys basketball tourrnament

The Ridgefield Tigers are the No. 1 seed for the FCIAC boys basketball tournament, which gets underway with four quarterfinal games at Fairfield-Warde on Saturday.
Here is the full schedule for the tournament. League records are included.
FCIAC Quarterfinals at Warde
Saturday, Feb. 29
No. 3 Warde (13-3) vs. No. 6 Staples (10-6), Noon
No. 2 Trinity Catholic (14-2) vs. No. 7 Wilton (10-6), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Ludlowe (12-4) vs. No. 5 St. Joseph (11-5), 5 p.m.
No. 1 Ridgefield (15-1) vs. No. 8 New Canaan (9-7), 7 p.m.
FCIAC Semifinals at Wilton
Tuesday, March 3, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time
FCIAC Final at Wilton
Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.