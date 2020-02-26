Field set for FCIAC boys basketball tourrnament

The Ridgefield Tigers are the No. 1 seed for the FCIAC boys basketball tournament, which gets underway with four quarterfinal games at Fairfield-Warde on Saturday.

Here is the full schedule for the tournament. League records are included.

FCIAC Quarterfinals at Warde

Saturday, Feb. 29

No. 3 Warde (13-3) vs. No. 6 Staples (10-6), Noon

No. 2 Trinity Catholic (14-2) vs. No. 7 Wilton (10-6), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Ludlowe (12-4) vs. No. 5 St. Joseph (11-5), 5 p.m.

No. 1 Ridgefield (15-1) vs. No. 8 New Canaan (9-7), 7 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals at Wilton

Tuesday, March 3, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

FCIAC Final at Wilton

Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.