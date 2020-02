DARIEN — The New Canaan girls ice hockey team has been faced with numerous obstacles this season, including injuries and illnesses which have led to an ever-changing lineup since Game 1 in December.

Now, the Rams are healthy, and they’re back in a familiar spot.

New Canaan advanced to the FCIAC final for the third straight season with a 5-0 shutout of the Fairfield co-op in the semifinals Wednesday night at the Darien Ice House.

