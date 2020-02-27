Colleen Cassidy’s second-period goal lifted Darien past Greenwich in FCIAC girls hockey semis

DARIEN — The 2019 FCIAC Girls Hockey Tournament semifinals saw Greenwich rally from a late, two-goal deficit on its way to defeating Darien in overtime, but the Blue Wave returned the favor when they met the Cardinals Wednesday night with another berth in the conference finals at stake.

This time Darien held on to its slim, third-period lead, held off Greenwich and made it back to a game it has been successful in during previous seasons — the FCIAC final.

A second-period goal from senior Colleen Cassidy and 29 saves from sophomore goalie Claire Haupt sparked second-seeded Darien to a dramatic 1-0 victory over third-seeded Greenwich at Darien Ice House.

