Tournament field set for FCIAC boys ice hockey; New Canaan is top seed

The field is set for the 2020 FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, which gets underway with two playdown games on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule.

FCIAC Playdowns – Saturday, Feb. 29

No. 6 Fairfield vs. No. 3 Darien at Darien Ice House, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Westhill/Stamford at No. 4 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, 6:30 p.m.

Note: No. 1 New Canaan and No. 2 Greenwich have first-round byes.

FCIAC Semifinals – Wednesday, March 4

Westhill/Stamford-Ridgefield winner vs. No. 1 New Canaan at Darien Ice House, time TBA

Fairfield-Darien winner vs. No. 2 Greenwich at Hamill Rink, time TBA

FCIAC Championship – Saturday, March 7

At Dorothy Hamill Rink, Greenwich, 5:45 p.m.

Tiebreaker for top seed

There was a tie for the No. 1 seed between New Canaan, Greenwich and Darien as all three teams finished with 10-1 records in official conference games.

The head-to-head results could not break the tie, as Greenwich defeated Darien, Darien defeated New Canaan, and New Canaan defeated Greenwich. The quality wins criteria (results against opponents in official league games) also could not break tie, as each team had the same results against the rest of the league.

A random draw was used, resulting in Darien taking the No. 3 spot in the tournament. The top two seeds were then determined by the head-to-head result, with New Canaan taking No. 1 by virtue of its win against Greenwich.