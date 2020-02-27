Watch the FCIAC Girls Basketball Final on LocalLive

The FCIAC girls basketball championship game between the Staples Wreckers and the Ridgefield Tigers will tip off at 7 p.m., Thursday, at Trumbull High School and the game will be carried on LocalLive.

FCIAC Girls Basketball Championship

To go to the live stream, click the game link below

No. 1 Staples vs. No. 7 Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Semifinal and Quarterfinal Scoreboard

Semifinals at Trumbull HS – Tuesday, Feb. 25

No. 1 Staples 52, No. 5 Greenwich 49

No. 7 Ridgefield 41, No. 3 Trumbull 38

Quarterfinals at Staples HS – Saturday, Feb. 22

No. 3 Trumbull 50, No. 6 Stamford 38

No. 7 Ridgefield 41, No. 2 Danbury 29

No. 5 Greenwich 54, No. 4 Norwalk 41

No. 1 Staples 64, No. 8 Ludlowe 48