FCIAC Tournament Schedule, Scoreboard

It’ll be a super Saturday for FCIAC teams as the conference crowns its girls ice hockey champion, and also opens its boys basketball and ice hockey tournaments today.

FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals

All games at Fairfield-Warde

No. 3 Warde vs. No. 6 Staples, Noon

No. 2 Trinity Catholic vs. No. 7 Wilton, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Ludlowe vs. No. 5 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 8 New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Watch: NCTV78

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Championship

At Darien Ice House

No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Darien, 3:50 p.m.

Watch: NCTV78

Watch: DAF Media

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Playdowns

No. 6 Fairfield at No. 3 Darien, Darien Ice House, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Westhill/Stamford at No. 4 Ridgefield, Winter Garden, 6:30 p.m.