FCIAC Tournament Schedule, Scoreboard

It’ll be a super Saturday for FCIAC teams as the conference crowns its girls ice hockey champion, and also opens its boys basketball and ice hockey tournaments today.
FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals
All games at Fairfield-Warde
No. 3 Warde vs. No. 6 Staples, Noon
No. 2 Trinity Catholic vs. No. 7 Wilton, 2 p.m.
No. 4 Ludlowe vs. No. 5 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 8 New Canaan, 7 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Championship
At Darien Ice House
No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Darien, 3:50 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Playdowns
No. 6 Fairfield at No. 3 Darien, Darien Ice House, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Westhill/Stamford at No. 4 Ridgefield, Winter Garden, 6:30 p.m.