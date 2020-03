NEW HAVEN — Danbury captured the State Open title for the fourth consecutive season at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

Leading the way was 138-pound senior Ryan Jack, who won his fourth consecutive Open title with a 13-5 victory over Thomas Nichols from Bristol Eastern.

“This is my favorite time that we’ve won at the Open,” said Jack, named the Most Outstanding Wrestler. “Our team really connected.”

Click here for more