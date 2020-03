DARIEN — Kit Arrix and the four senior co-captains on the Darien girls ice hockey team have been crowned state champions multiple times during the past few seasons.

One achievement that has eluded them during that span however, has been an FCIAC title.

That is, until Saturday.

Darien scored a pair of goals early in the first period and then held off New Canaan to capture the FCIAC girls ice hockey championship with a 4-2 victory Saturday at the Darien Ice House.

