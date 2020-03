FCIAC’s Girls Basketball State Tournament Scoreboard and Schedule

Monday, March 2

Class LL First Round

No. 1 Staples 58, No. 32 Kennedy 34

No. 12 Greenwich 69, No. 20 Enfield 55

No. 5 Trumbull 52, No. 28 West Haven 35

No. 15 East Hartford 36, No. 18 Ludlowe 33

No. 7 Norwalk 69, No. 26 Darien 51

No. 23 Amity 52, No. 10 Stamford 42

No. 19 Hamden 45, No. 14 Ridgefield 33

No. 27 Warde 60, No. 6 Danbury 49

Tuesday, March 3

Class L First Round

No. 19 New Canaan at No. 14 EO Smith, 6 p.m.

No. 20 Wilton at No. 13 Suffield, 6:30 p.m.

Class MM First RoundÂ

No. 19 Weston at No. 14 St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Class LL Second Round

No. 16 Wilbur Cross at No. 1 Staples, 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Greenwich at No. 4 NFA, 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Conard at No. 5 Trumbull, 6:30 p.m.

No. 23 Amity at No. 7 Norwalk, 6:30 p.m.

No. 27 Warde at No. 11 Shelton, 6:30 p.m.