FCIAC’s Boys Basketball State Tournament Schedule

Monday, March 9

Div. I First Round

No. 20 Danbury at No. 13 Manchester, 6 p.m.

No. 24 Greenwich at No. 9 Warde, 6:30 p.m.

No. 18 Wilton at No. 15 New Britain, 6:30 p.m.

No. 23 Notre Dame-Fairfield at No. 10 Trinity Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

No. 17 Fairfield Prep at No. 16 Trumbull, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Ridgefield has a first-round bye

Div. III First Round

No. 25 Westhill at No. 8 St. Bernard, 6 p.m.

No. 20 Bloomfield at No. 13 New Canaan. 6:30 p.m.

No. 26 Seymour at No. 7 St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Ludlowe has a first-round bye

Tuesday, March 10

Div. II First Round

No. 19 Stamford at No. 14 Newtown, 6 p.m.

No. 23 Enfield at No. 10 Staples, 6:30 p.m.

No. 20 Brien McMahon at No. 13 Xavier, 7 p.m.