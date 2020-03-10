Norwalk/McMahon edges past Milford co-op in first round of Division III Tournament

NORWALK — Two short-handed goals went a long way for the Norwalk/McMahon hockey team on Monday night.

Norwalk/McMahon entered its Division III Tournament opener against Milford co-op without a victory in the postseason since the 2005-2006 season, but that changed in a big way at Sono Ice House Monday.

It paid to be short-handed for Norwalk/McMahon, which scored two goals while playing a man down, and skated to well-earned 2-1 win over Milford co-op in the opening round of the CIAC Division III Tournament.

Click here for more