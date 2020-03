STAMFORD—It was a final celebration on hallowed ground.

The Trinity Catholic boys basketball program made what should be the last official game appearance on historic Walsh Court memorable Monday night as the Crusaders conquered Notre Dame-Fairfield, 83-49 in the opening round of the 2020 Division I tournament.

A packed gym, filled with Trinity Catholic students and alumni, saw the No. 10 seed Crusaders (18-6 overall) dispatch a young and overmatched No. 23 seed ND-Fairfield with little drama.

