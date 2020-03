FAIRFIELD — The Trinity Catholic boys basketball team is heading back to one last FCIAC Championship game.

The No. 2 seeded Crusaders opened up a big lead early then had to hold on as Warde’s shot at the buzzer boucned off the front rim, giving Trinity a 57-55 win in the FCIAC semifinals at Wilton High School.

Trinity will face No. 1 Ridgefield in the final Thursday back at Wilton.

Click here for more