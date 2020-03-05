Girls Hockey Notebook: FCIAC champ Darien sets sights on state crown

The wide smiles on the faces of the Darien girls ice hockey players after they won their latest championship delivered a clear message: This one was special.

Darien scored two early goals and then held off a couple of comeback attempts to beat rival New Canaan, 4-2, for the FCIAC championship Saturday at the Darien Ice House.

Seeing the Blue Wave in the winner’s circle was not unusual — Darien won three straight state titles from 2016 to 2018 — but the FCIAC crown had always seemed to be just out of reach.

