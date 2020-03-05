Schofield Shines In Goal, Leading Darien To 2-1 Semifinal Win Over Greenwich

GREENWICH — Chris Schofield, the Darien hockey team’s sophomore goaltender, has spent his first season as a starter honing his skills for games like tonight.

Facing Greenwich in the semifinals of the FCIAC Tournament, Schofield was under constant pressure throughout the first period yet never let a puck get behind him. That set the tone for the Blue Wave to take an early lead and come away with a 2-1 win at Dorothy Hamill Rink when Matt Stein’s pass in front of the net was tipped in by Bennett McDermott with 6:56 remaining.

