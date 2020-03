GREENWICH — Taking over for one of the state’s best goalies on one of the state’s best teams, Chris Schofield had big skates to fill as a Darien sophomore.

He stopped 26 Greenwich shots, made one more big stop on a Cardinals power play in the last couple of minutes of Wednesday’s FCIAC semifinal, and helped Darien to a 2-1 win at Hamill Rink to send the Blue Wave to Saturday’s final.

