DARIEN — The FCIAC will be crowning a new boys ice hockey champion this year.

New Canaan freshman Shane Mettler scored off a pass from sophomore Nick Megdanis five minutes into double overtime as the Rams knocked off three-time defending conference champion Ridgefield, 3-2, Wednesday night at the Darien Ice House.

The victory puts top-seeded New Canaan (18-2-1) in the FCIAC final opposite No. 3 seed and rival Darien (18-4), which defeated second-seeded Greenwich, 2-1, in Wednesday’s semifinals.

