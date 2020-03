STAMFORD—It would be incredibly hard to write a better script than this.

Greenwich freshman diver Whitaker Grover received two perfect 10.0 scores from judges and went on to be crowned champion at the FCIAC Boys Diving Championship Wednesday night at the Westhill pool.

Competing in his first-ever 11-dive championship competition, Grover fashioned a winning score of 535.60 points. New Canaan senior James Ragusa was FCIAC diving runnerup for the second straight year with 517.65 points.

Click here for more