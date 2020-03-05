Watch the FCIAC Boys Basketball Final on LocalLive

The FCIAC Boys basketball championship game between the Ridgefield Tigers and Trinity Catholic Crusaders will tip off at 7 p.m., Thursday, at Wilton High School and the game will be carried on LocalLive.
FCIAC Boys Basketball Championship
To go to the live stream, click the game link below
No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 Trinity Catholic, 7 p.m.
Semifinal and Quarterfinal Scoreboard
Semifinals at Wilton HS – Tuesday, Mar. 3
No. 2 Trinity Catholic 57, No. 3 Warde 55
No. 1 Ridgefield 54, No. 4 Ludlowe 47
Quarterfinals at Warde HS – Saturday, Feb. 29
No. 3 Warde 51, No. 6 Staples 44
No. 2 Trinity Catholic 53, No. 7 Wilton 50
No. 4 Ludlowe 71, No. 5 St. Joseph 60
No. 1 Ridgefield 60, No. 8 New Canaan 37