FCIAC boys hockey final tickets sold out; Game will be available on LocalLIve

Tickets for the FCIAC boys ice hockey final between the New Canaan Rams and Darien Blue Wave are sold out, but the game will be live streamed by LocalLive at 5:45 p.m., Saturday, at Hamill Rink in Greenwich.

Click the game link below to go to the LocalLive website. A direct link to the game will be added on game day.

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Championship

No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 3 Darien, 5:45 p.m.

Tournament Scoreboard

Semifinals – Wednesday, March 4

No. 3 Darien 2, No. 2 Greenwich 1

No. 1 New Canaan 3, No. 4 Ridgefield 2 (OT)

Playdowns – Saturday, Feb. 29

No. 3 Darien 4, No. 6 Fairfield co-op 2

No. 4 Ridgefield 3, No. 5 Stamford/Westhill 2 (OT)

