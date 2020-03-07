Watch the FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Final on LocalLive

The FCIAC boys ice hockey championship game between the New Canaan Rams and Darien Blue Wave will begin at 5:45 p.m., Saturday, at Dorothy Hamill Rink in Greenwich and the game will be carried on LocalLive.
The game will also be carried by the Darien Athletic Foundation and the NCTV78.
Tickets for the game are sold out.
FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Championship
No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 3 Darien, 5:45 p.m.
Tournament Scoreboard
Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 4
No. 3 Darien 2, No. 2 Greenwich 1
No. 1 New Canaan 3, No. 4 Ridgefield 2 (2 OT)
Playdowns – Saturday, Feb. 29
No. 3 Darien 4, No. 6 Fairfield co-op 2
No. 4 Ridgefield 3, No. 5 Westhill/Stamford 2 (OT)