Three FCIAC girls hockey teams hosting state quarterfinal games on Saturday

The FCIAC will have three girls ice hockey teams hosting quarterfinal games in the CHSGHA state tournament on Saturday.

Defending champion New Canaan, this year’s FCIAC champion Darien, and Greemwich will all be looking for a shot to advance to the semifinals, which will be held on Tuesday at The Rinks at Shelton.

CHSGHA Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals – Saturday, March 7

No. 6 Avon co-op vs. No. 3 Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 11:45 a.m.

No. 5 Suffield co-op vs. No. 4 New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 5 p.m.

No. 7 East Catholic co-op (ETB) vs. No. 2 Darien at Darien Ice House, 6:40 p.m.

No. 9 Guilford vs. No. 1 Simsbury at ISCC, 7:20 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, March 10

At The Rinks at Shelton, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Final – Thursday, March 12

At Bennett Rink, West Haven, 6:30 p.m.