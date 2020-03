The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference postponed the start of its spring season indefinitely Wednesday due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The spring season was scheduled to begin on April 4.

“No teams should be practicing at this time,” CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini said. “We are not setting any sort of date of return to play or a date to cancel the (spring) season. We are open to all possibilities.”

