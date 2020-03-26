Ridgefield boys hoop captains discuss abrupt end of best season in program history

When the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced last Tuesday morning that due to the coronavirus it was canceling the remainder of the state tournaments for several sports, the season came to sudden end. Among those affected was the Ridgefield boys basketball team, which had just repeated as conference champions and was set to begin the Division I state tournament with a 21-2 record, the best in program history.

Senior captains Luke McGarrity, Chris Knachel and Johnny Briody shared their thoughts on the CIAC’s decision, as well as Ridgefield’s recent FCIAC dominance and the team’s bond.

Click here for more