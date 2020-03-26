New Canaan’s Tyler Sung heading to Lehigh wrestling

From the moment Tyler Sung first stepped onto the wrestling mats at New Canaan High School, it was pretty clear the Rams had a star in their midst.

Four seasons later, Sung has not only rewritten the Rams’ record books, he’s about to embark on a journey to one of the top college programs in the country.

The New Canaan senior, who recently claimed his second straight New England championship, will be joining the wrestling program at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania later this year. Sung signed his national letter of intent in November.

Click here for more