Fields, tracks and weight rooms across the state sit empty as spring sports coaches and players stay at home, hoping they will be able to get back out and play the sports they love.

With social distancing policies in effect as a result of the Covid-19 guidelines, coaches are unable to meet with their teams and players are forbidden from congregating in groups to train.

That is leaving players to workout on their own, preparing for a season they are not even sure is coming, in isolation.

Click here for more