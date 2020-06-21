Coaches Corner: Marsha Turek, Danbury

Marsha Turek

Danbury

Girls Cross Country

Years as head coach: 15

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Head coach XC at Newtown High 1999-2003; Assistant coach XC Danbury 2004; Head coach track and field at Newtown High 1999-2004.

Full-time profession: Teacher, Chemistry 1998-2016; Baking and Pastry, Child Development and Parenting (2016-2020).

From the coach:

“I am a lifelong runner that competed in high school and college and have since completed seven marathons and one ultra marathon. I am also a mom to two active girls and wife to a baseball coach. Sports are a big part of my life. I also spend time cooking, baking, trail running and quilting.” – Marsha Turek