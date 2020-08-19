Schools face challenging logistics moving forward for fall sports season

The week started with a no for high school football players, shifted to a yes for all athletes two days later, and concluded with a definite maybe on Friday.

The roller coaster ride only added to the uncertainty ahead. But even with fall sports presently on hold while the CIAC’s Board of Control awaits a meeting with the Connecticut Department of Health to discuss its recommendations for interscholastic athletics, one thing is certain: athletic directors and high school administrators are facing numerous new logistical challenges for the fall sports season in the year of COVID-19.

Click here for the full story