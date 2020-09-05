CIAC will not hold 11-on-11 football this fall; volleyball can proceed

High school football will not be held this fall in its current 11-on-11, full-contact format, the CIAC Board of Control voted Friday morning.

The state’s governing body for high school sports is following the guidance of the Department of Health. In an email response Thursday to CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini, DPH acting commissioner Deidre S. Gifford reiterated the department’s stance against football being played in its present form at this time. Lungarini had requested further information in an email to DPH on Aug. 28.

