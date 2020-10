Flavi Keller held the shut out in goal. Captains Ashley Arrubla and Kendall Richmond were solid on defense including Senior Molly Eldredge and Junior Zoe Tong Tong. Freshman Sydney Laureano-Rikardsen scored two goals in the 2nd half to cap the win over city rivals. Goals came two minutes into the second half and the other with 2 minutes left in the game.