Dates set for FCIAC cross country and swim championships

Boys and Girls Cross Country

The FCIAC Regional Cross Country Championships will be held in New Canaan’s Waveny Park on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Each region will be run independently and eight runners per team will be allowed.

Times will be announced at a later date.

Girls Swimming and Diving

The FCIAC Regional Girls Swimming and Diving Championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Each region will have its own competition, with 25 swimmers per team allowed to compete.

Sites for the meets are being determined and will be announced at a later date.