FCIAC teams raise more than $70k during Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s was recently held remotely and the FCIAC is extremely proud to pass on that over 60 athletic teams representing multiple sports from almost all the FCIAC schools took part and collectively raised over $70,000.

Their participation was credited with making the walk this year a success!

With the difficulties which COVID has caused the past seven months, our athletes have risen up to go above and beyond to support such an important organization.

To read more about the event and the FCIAC participation link, click here or go to https://therudenreport.com/ letter-to-fciac-alzheimers- walk-supporters-thank-you/