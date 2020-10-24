Field Hockey – Trumbull 5, St. Joseph 0

Trumbull 2 1 1 1 – 5
St. Joe’s 0 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter: T – Lindsey Guzzetta (assisted by Gigi Socci), 12:32; T – Lauren Buck (unassisted), 1:31
2nd Quarter: T – Buck (assisted by Erin Foley), 13:07
3rd Quarter: T – Amelia DePino (assisted by Jane Hughes), 13:57
4th Quarter: T – Kayla Barbagallo (assisted by Molly Mellinger and Lexi Santoro), 7:39
Shots on Goal: T (19), SJ (3)
Penalty Corners: T (11), SJ (5)
Goalkeeper Saves
T – Megan McCarthy 3, Jennifer Flynn 0; SJ – Sara Sabin 9