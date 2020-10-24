Field Hockey – Trumbull 5, St. Joseph 0

Trumbull 2 1 1 1 – 5

St. Joe’s 0 0 0 0 – 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: T – Lindsey  Guzzetta (assisted by Gigi Socci), 12:32; T – Lauren Buck (unassisted), 1:31

2nd Quarter: T – Buck (assisted by Erin Foley), 13:07

3rd Quarter: T – Amelia DePino (assisted by Jane Hughes), 13:57

4th Quarter: T – Kayla Barbagallo (assisted by Molly Mellinger and Lexi Santoro), 7:39

Shots on Goal: T (19), SJ (3)

Penalty Corners: T (11), SJ (5)

Goalkeeper Saves

T – Megan McCarthy 3, Jennifer Flynn 0; SJ – Sara Sabin 9

