No spectators allowed at FCIAC cross country regional championships

The FCIAC is not allowing any spectators at its regional cross country races, which will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Waveny Park in New Canaan.

This is a stipulation agreed upon with New Canaan Department of Public Health for the FCIAC to be run at Waveny Park.

The concern with spectators is that we would lose control of the number of people in the race area and make it more difficult to effectively distance the runners. We want this to be as safe an environment as possible for racers, coaches and race personnel.

The races will not be run if there are spectators on the course.

FCIAC Regional Championships

Wednesday, Nov. 4, Waveny Park, New Canaan

West Region

Boys, 12:30 p.m.

Girls, 1 p.m.

East Region

Boys, 1:45 p.m.

Girls, 2:15 p.m.

Central Region

Boys, 3 p.m.

Girls, 3:30 p.m.