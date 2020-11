TRUMBULL — Back in September, when the high school volleyball season was in jeopardy, Trumbull senior Ali Castro had just one thing on her wish list.

“All I wanted to do was play,” Castro said. “I told my friends, I just need one game. I really just want to come out on my home court and play with my friends one last time.”

Castro and the Eagles got more than just one game, and they even added another championship to their dynasty.

